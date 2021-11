The Manningcast returns to ESPN as Eli Manning and Peyton Manning get set for another round of quirky commentary on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL matchup that will feature the debut of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with his new team. The Manning brothers will be there with a new set of guests to provide their usual banter along with a series of guests, including commentator Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO