As a first-year college student, my life has changed drastically in the course of a couple of months. From moving away from home and adapting to my new home away from home to learning how college life really works, this experience has been very stressful. Now as a “freshman” I am having to decide a minor to go along with my major in a few weeks, with little help and guidance from the school. The University should be offering more help and guidance for students in my position.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO