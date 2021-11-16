ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Mother, 11-year-old daughter shot in Oakland home, report says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Gtf5_0cxriar300

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter injured Sunday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sterling Drive, near Columbian Drive.

East Bay Times says the girl and her mother were in the front room of their residence when at least one person standing outside began shooting into the home.

The mother was struck in the torso and the girl in an arm, with more than 20 shots fired, according to the report.

Police have not said if anyone else was in the home. No other injuries were reported.

No details about a suspect have been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#East Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy