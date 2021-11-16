Mother, 11-year-old daughter shot in Oakland home, report says

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter injured Sunday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sterling Drive, near Columbian Drive.

East Bay Times says the girl and her mother were in the front room of their residence when at least one person standing outside began shooting into the home.

The mother was struck in the torso and the girl in an arm, with more than 20 shots fired, according to the report.

Police have not said if anyone else was in the home. No other injuries were reported.

No details about a suspect have been released.