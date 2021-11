We have reached November, and like every other month, we can pick from a vast array of “National Days” to celebrate or “Awareness Weeks” to join. After a brief search, I have discovered that this month is host to “International Stress Awareness Week” and “National Spa Week,” which go hand in hand in my mind! However, my personal favorite is “National Nacho Day” on Nov. 6, because who doesn’t enjoy a nice plate of nachos? At Pathways, we will be participating in “Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week” from Nov. 13-21. We will be bringing awareness to our mission and the work our team does to address homelessness in our region on our social media accounts and throughout the community.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO