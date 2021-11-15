ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lloyd McNeill :: Treasures (1976)

aquariumdrunkard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, the last decade of record collecting’s surge into the popular consciousness has (finally) brought about the recognition of underappreciated Jazz Geniuses. Voracious suppliers of organic cosmic sounds – acclaim well overdue for their accomplishments – have been brought into the mainstream. The list is expansive and branches through...

aquariumdrunkard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Star

'National treasure' to perform in area

EARLVILLE — Grammy winner and Emmy-nominated Eileen Ivers will perform with her band, Universal Roots, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. According to a media release Ivers continues to push fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to...
EARLVILLE, NY
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Mcbee
Person
Pablo Picasso
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Record Collecting#Jazz#Free Music#Mcneill S Treasures
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Allison of Paul Revere and the Raiders Dies

Former Paul Revere and the Raiders singer/guitarist Keith Allison has died. He also worked with Ringo Starr, the Monkees and the Beach Boys over the years. “It is with deep sadness [we] announce the passing of Keith Allison,” Paul Revere and the Raiders said in an official statement. “We all here in the Raider family are terribly heartbroken. Keith will always be a Raider. Our love goes out to Keith’s wife Tina, son Ryeland, daughters Allison and Brenda, and all the grandchildren. Keith was a friend to all, and everyone loved Keith. His presence will be strongly missed.”
MUSIC
CultureMap Austin

Texas billionaire's Impressionist art trove fetches astounding $332 million at auction

Impressionist masterworks from late Dallas oil tycoon Edwin L. Cox valued at $200 million sold for a whopping $332 million through a Christie's auction on November 11. "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" helped power Christie's to its second-highest total for an auction ever notched in a single evening — $751.9 million, which also included an evening sale of 20th century art — notes Artnet.
TEXAS STATE
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Santa Monica Mirror

Getty Acquires 16th-Century Painting Never Seen by Public

Jacopo Bassano’s The Miracle of the Quails, 1554, has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the public. The J. Paul Getty Museum has acquired a monumental 16th-century painting by Venetian artist Jacopo Bassano, The Miracle of the Quails, among the artist’s most ambitious works and has never been seen by the public.
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
Keene Sentinel

A Timeless Treasure

My husband was the successor of a pocket watch that had belonged to his grandfather, Alexander F. Thompson. It was given to Alexander from his parents in 1903 on his 21st birthday. It was intriguing to see such an elegant piece of history. It had been stored in a small box that once encased Sheffield No. 5 Cigarettes (I believe the box is from the 1940’s). What a shame I thought, to keep such a beautiful piece hidden away. I had never seen anyone actually use a pocket watch. It seemed like such an obsolete accessory. I imagined it would be fun to explore it and when I did, I learned so much from this little treasure.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy