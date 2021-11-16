ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Several tamarisk trees catch fire in Indio

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Jbx_0cxrhh4L00

Firefighters are working to fully contain a fire that engulfed several tamarisk trees in the city of Indio Monday evening.

The fire was first reported at approximately 6:12 p.m. near the area of Avenue 42 and Clinton Street.

Several viewers called the newsroom reporting a large flame.

We are working to gather more information on a possible cause.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post Several tamarisk trees catch fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for nearly a day in Indio neighborhood is now safe

People in an Indio neighborhood watched closely for hours as a cat named Ruth found itself stuck atop a power pole. News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street and live-streamed the entire rescue online. Watch the entire rescue below: Heather Padilla, Ruth's owner, said that the cat had been missing for several The post Rescued! Cat stuck on pole for nearly a day in Indio neighborhood is now safe appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New Palm Springs police chief to be sworn in on Thursday

Palm Spring's new police chief will be officially sworn in to the position on Thursday, Nov. 18. Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz's former police chief, will be sworn in during Thursday's meeting of the Palm Springs City Council at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Christy Holstege will swear in Mills at the beginning of the meeting, and the The post New Palm Springs police chief to be sworn in on Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic collision on I-10 WB in Cabazon

All lanes are back open after a traffic collision in the Cabazon area earlier this morning. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 9:38 a.m. on the I-10 Westbound, just east of Apache Trail. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred due to a driver having a seizure in their car. No injuries have been The post Traffic collision on I-10 WB in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mild conditions will usher in the weekend

Skies remained partly cloudy and will through today and the next few days, with comfortable conditions throughout. A Tamarisk fire continues to burn in the East Valley near Indio, and that created air quality issues yesterday but today AQI readings have recovered. Only small areas of Moderate AQI remain in place today. Light winds overnight The post Mild conditions will usher in the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: Man found with more than 200 fentanyl pills at Highway 111 checkpoint

A 28-year-old man is accused of attempting to smuggle more than 200 fentanyl pills into the United States. The smuggling attempt was stopped at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint in Niland, just across from the Salton Sea. The man arrived to the checkpoint Sunday afternoon in a rental 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was sent The post Border Patrol: Man found with more than 200 fentanyl pills at Highway 111 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHiPs for Kids toy drive starts Nov. 16 at all Walgreens stores

It's that time of year again, when the California Highway Patrol is asking for your help brightening the lives of children in need. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the CHP's Indio office, which patrols the Coachella Valley, is kicking off the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. If you would like to donate, you can donate any The post CHiPs for Kids toy drive starts Nov. 16 at all Walgreens stores appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live: Cat stuck on pole causes concern in Indio neighborhood, questions about rescue

People in an Indio neighborhood are concerned about a pet cat that has found itself stuck atop a power pole.News Channel 3 is on the scene on Arabia Street where Ruth the cat has been stuck at the top of an electric pole. You can watch the efforts to rescue the cat live here: The The post Live: Cat stuck on pole causes concern in Indio neighborhood, questions about rescue appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person injured after traffic collision on South Gene Autry Trail

Police shut down South Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs Monday morning between Calle San Raphael and Dinah Shore Drive due to a major traffic collision. Firefighters and medics were called to the area shortly after 4:00 a.m. Police said that one person suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. South Gene Autry Trail was reopened later Monday morning. The post One person injured after traffic collision on South Gene Autry Trail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamarisk#Cal Fire#Clinton St Firefighters#Calfirerru#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers major injuries after falling 20-30ft on Palm Springs trail

A hiker was rushed to the hospital with major injuries after falling approximately 20 to 30 feet while on a Palm Springs trail. The incident happened Friday morning, before 11:00 a.m. near the Indian Canyons area in south Palm Springs. Authorities identified the hiker as an adult woman, there was no other description available at The post Hiker suffers major injuries after falling 20-30ft on Palm Springs trail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Father of 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose charged with murder

The father of a 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose has now been charged with murder. Adler Metcalf, 22, of Jurupa Valley was initially was charged only with child endangerment following the death of his son. The Riverside County District Attorney's office added a murder count during Metcalf's court appearance on Monday. John The post Father of 15-month-old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man identified in Palm Desert Shooting

Police say one man is dead after being killed in a shooting in a Palm Desert neighborhood. In a press release sent out by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Edward Snyder of Palm Desert. Just about the entire neighborhood heard gun shots rattling out at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday The post Man identified in Palm Desert Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters contain wildfire southeast of Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were mopping up after putting out a two-acre wildfire on the southeast side of Desert Hot Springs Monday morning. Officials with CalFire Riverside County Fire said it broke out at 4:40 a.m. on the east side of the Desert Crest Country Club near Dillon Road along Country Club Drive and Vista Cerro Drive. The flames The post Firefighters contain wildfire southeast of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway after man is found dead in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in a Palm Desert neighborhood. Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro of the Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 that their investigation began at around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue. Authorities said they responded to calls of several gunshots in the area. When The post Homicide investigation underway after man is found dead in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents of a 15-month old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose arrested

Update 11/15/21: The Riverside County District Attorney's office has added murder charges to the toddler father, Adler Metcalf. A round of drug testing found that Metcalf had marijuana and fentanyl in his system, while Acuna also had fentanyl in her system. The couple's 4- month-old daughter had marijuana in her system, according to court documents. The post Parents of a 15-month old toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose arrested appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Veterans Day events in the Coachella Valley

Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11. There will be numerous events in the Coachella Valley to pay tribute to all those who have served in our armed forces. 24th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade - 3:30 PM The City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade returns to Palm Canyon Drive on Thursday, Nov. The post Veterans Day events in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after big rig accident on I-10 Wednesday morning

One person is dead after a big rig drove off the side of Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Jackie Quintero tells News Channel 3 that the accident is under investigation. It's not clear why the vehicle went off the roadway. The big rig had been traveling eastbound on I-10, west of Dillon Road. We The post One dead after big rig accident on I-10 Wednesday morning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after big rig accident on I-10 west of Dillon Road

One person is dead after a big rig drove off the side of Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Jackie Quintero tells News Channel 3 that the accident is under investigation. It's not clear why the vehicle went off the roadway. The big rig had been traveling eastbound on I-10, west of Dillon Road. We The post One dead after big rig accident on I-10 west of Dillon Road appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy