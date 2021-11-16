Several tamarisk trees catch fire in Indio
Firefighters are working to fully contain a fire that engulfed several tamarisk trees in the city of Indio Monday evening.
The fire was first reported at approximately 6:12 p.m. near the area of Avenue 42 and Clinton Street.
Several viewers called the newsroom reporting a large flame.
We are working to gather more information on a possible cause.
