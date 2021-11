We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not all air purifiers are made the same. Some are round, some are square, some fit into the fridge, and some fit into corners. There are tall ones, small ones, and everything in between — and that doesn’t even scratch the surface on all the functions available. With so much variety, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of air purifying devices unless one stands out among the bunch. Literally. The most vibrant I’ve seen to date is the purple (yes, purple!) BISSELL MYair Personal Air Purifier.

