Russia Nearly Destroys the International Space Station, Astronauts Take Cover

By CJ
 2 days ago

The U.S. State Department has reported seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had to seek cover in Soyuz and Dragon capsules docked at the space station as Russia creates more than 1.500 pieces of debris that threatened the ISS on Monday.

Officials at the U.S. State Department are not happy with the Russians.

-Spokesperson for the State Department Ned Price

Seven astronauts were sent to docking capsules, normally used to carry astronauts and cargo to and from Earth’s orbit, as the ISS went in and out of a debris field about every 90 minutes.

There were four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one German astronaut onboard.

There are American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station. What the Russians did today with these 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris poses a risk not only to those astronauts, not only to those cosmonauts but to satellites and the interests of all nations, -Spokesperson for the State Department Ned Price

According to Associated Press , something as small as a fleck of paint can do major damage to the ISS when orbiting at 17,500 mph.

We’ve junked up Earth, now we’re doing the same thing to space.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will take place Friday, November 19, 2021

Roscosmos reported the situation was under control and everything onboard the ISS returned to normal approximately 9:30 a.m. EST.

#Space Junk#Space Debris#Astronauts#The U S State Department#Soyuz#Iss#Russians#German#American#Trackable#Associated Press#Spacedotcom#Chinese
