Travis Scott Retreats to His $14 Million Houston Mansion After Astroworld Tragedy

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BESPx_0cxrhUXm00

Even before the recent Astroworld tragedy at Houston’s NRG Park, Travis Scott’s career was already marked by a whirlwind of controversies and legal issues surrounding safety at his concerts, where the rapper routinely urged spectators to rush the stage. The 30-year-old Houston native, born Jacques Webster, reportedly was convicted at least twice for disorderly conduct at previous shows: once back in 2015, where he allegedly encouraged fans to climb over security barricades and storm the stage during Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival , and again in 2017 during a tour stop at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion , where a crowd surge severely injured a police officer and security guard, among others.

But those incidents were merely precursors for what happened Nov. 5 at the Astroworld festival, which Scott founded back in 2018 after his chart-topping album “Astroworld.” As a result of a crowd crush that moved toward the outdoor stage during his performance at the sold-out event, hundreds were injured and 10 people died. One of the victims, 9-year-old Ezra Blount , was in a medically induced coma before passing away Nov. 14.

Now, in the face of already massive civil claims against Scott and concert promoter LiveNation — plus the possibility of criminal charges — it’s widely believed that the “Sicko Mode” musician is currently bunking up at his Houston home, less than four miles from where the deadly Astroworld festival took place. Naturally, the estate is heavily fortified with at least five security guards on site at all hours, and reports have also placed his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the property in recent days.

Though hardly anyone was aware Scott owns a local mansion, county records do confirm he quietly bought the modern estate in 2019. And while It’s not clear how much he paid — Texas is a bit stingy about things like that — the place was last offered at $14.5 million. Built in 2005 and designed by architect Christopher Robertson of Robertson Design for his parents, the late philanthropists James and Carolyn Robertson , the gated property spans 1.5 acres in Houston’s Museum District, with walls of glass offering up leafy views of Hermann Park, Mecom Fountain and the Museum of Fine Arts.

Comments

Betty Dobin
2d ago

something bad happens you can really tell just how people feel about you. the man said all he can say how sorry he is and he will be accountable, people ought to stop being judge and jury.

Barbara Brand
1d ago

Everybody that attended that concert like any where else. Enter for of fun and entertainment. I really hate all this happen. And my prayers to the grieving families. However when entering these shows you enter at your own risk.

Yvonne Morales
1d ago

others need to take account for their own actions too! their was even parents in the crowd. make the rules of no more standing crowds, seating only!

