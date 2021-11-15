ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City beats Missouri by 14, earns 80-66 upset win

San Diego Union-Tribune
Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. combined to score 48 points and Kansas City upset in-state rival Missouri for the second straight time, beating the Tigers 80-66 on Monday night.

Kansas City won its first game against a Power Five member since beating Mississippi State in 2015 and third-year KC coach Billy Donlon's first win over a Power Five opponent. Coming into the game the Roos had lost 15 straight games to Power Five teams. Then known as as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Roos beat Missouri in their last meeting, 69-61 on Nov. 14, 2014.

The Roos grabbed the lead less than four minutes into the game on a layup by Nesbitt and never relinquished it, knocking down 11 of 23 shots from long range and 28 of 55 from the field (50.9%).

Gilyard knocked down 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 15 overall to score 28 points to lead Kansas City (1-2). Nesbitt added 20 points, dished four assists and collected three steals.

Kansas City entered after back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Iowa of the Big 10.

The Tigers committed 18 turnovers, was out-rebounded 32-30, and shot 24 of 51 from the field, but just 4 of 14 from distance. Kobe Brown had 20 points to lead Missouri (1-1). Ronnie DeGray III added 14 points off the bench.

