The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Boston Celtics dropped to 7-8 on Wednesday night after a 110-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Jayson Tatum poured in 34 points but it was the sixth time this season and the third game in a row in which the Celtics failed to score 100 points. It’s been a rough start for Boston and their offensive struggles have been front and center as they approach the end of the first quarter of the season.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO