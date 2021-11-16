ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hundreds rescued from British Columbia roadways after hammering rain triggers mudslides

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people trapped on British Columbia roadways by mudslides Monday have been rescued, officials said. There were three areas where vehicles were trapped between debris flows, including one on Highway 99 near Lillooet and two on Highway 7, Emergency Management British Columbia communications director Jordan Turner told CNN....

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Canada death toll set to rise as floods ravage Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday. Officials said downpours in British Columbia this week trapped motorists in mudslides that left at least one dead and four missing, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and cut off Vancouver and its port. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Washington ahead of meeting with his US and Mexican counterparts, said the heavy rains caused "historical and terrible flooding that has disrupted the lives and taken lives of people across BC." "I can confirm there are hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members currently headed to British Columbia to help with everything from supplies to evacuation to whatever is needed," he said.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and led to floods and mudslides

The West Coast of Canada is known for its wet autumn weather, but the storm that British Columbia's Fraser Valley experienced over the weekend was one for the record books. A weather system called an "atmospheric river" flowed across the southwest corner of the province and, over a period of two days, brought strong winds and near-record amounts of rain, which caused widespread flooding and landslides. So far, one person has died.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
94.1 Duke FM

Panicked shoppers clear out grocery stores in flood-hit British Columbia

(Reuters) – Shoppers in Canada’s flood-hit province of British Columbia have emptied grocery shelves following catastrophic flooding, although the shortages are as much down to panic buying as disrupted supply chains, industry associations said on Thursday. Even as flood waters start to recede, some parts of the province are expected...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Us Coast Guard#Heavy Rain#Weather#British Columbia#Accident#Lillooet#Highway 7#Emergency Management#Canada Task Force 1#Cnn Canada#Cbc News#Pemberton Search#Canadian Military#Agassiz
Reuters

Panicked shoppers clear out grocery stores in flood-hit British Columbia

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shoppers in Canada's flood-hit province of British Columbia have emptied grocery shelves following catastrophic flooding, although the shortages are as much down to panic buying as disrupted supply chains, industry associations said on Thursday. Even as flood waters start to recede, some parts of the province...
ECONOMY
insider.com

VIDEO: Torrential rain devastates towns in British Columbia

The Canadian province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency after days of torrential rain. The storms have cut off major roads and stranded residents in isolated mountain towns. The federal government has promised to help the areas rebuild.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

British Columbia Flooding Has 18,000 Still Stranded, Some in Remote Mountains

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) -Emergency crews were still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in British Columbia in what could be the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. Receding floodwaters helped rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state

Floodwaters are beginning to recede in Washington state and parts of the Pacific Northwest after a heavy deluge in the past few days. There was widespread flooding throughout the Pacific Northwest at the start of the week, but as Tuesday (16 November) arrived the rain mostly died down and the waters began retreating.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Vancouver, CA
Phys.org

Canada death toll set to rise as floods ravage Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday. Officials said downpours in British Columbia this week trapped motorists in mudslides that left at...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

First fires, now floods: British Columbia and Washington reeling from atmospheric river

First they baked, then they burned, and now they’re inundated. The Pacific Northwest and British Columbia have endured a punishing siege of climate disasters since the summer, supercharged by human-caused climate change. After an unprecedented heat wave to close June and a rash of wildfires that followed, the region is now recovering from devastating floods and landslides, blamed for at least two deaths.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Military assists in rescue efforts amid British Columbia floods

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Canadian military personnel were deployed Thursday in British Columbia to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of severe flooding and landslides. At least one person was reported dead in Canada, with three missing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was on a trip to Washington, D.C.,...
WORLD
Norwalk Hour

Some roads partially reopened in flooded British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — An advance team of Canadian soldiers went to work Thursday and more were due as some major highways reopened to limited traffic in British Columbia, but officials said the situation remained critical after floods and mudslides that forced evacuations, blocked transportation routes, caused the death of at least one person and killed thousands of farm animals.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy