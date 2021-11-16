ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

3 Area Teams Remain In High School Football Playoffs

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – And then there were three, only three area teams remain in the high school football playoffs.

In Ohio, St.Clairsville will face Bloom-Carroll Friday at 7 p.m. in Zanesville for the region 15 championship. Saturday, Shadyside will battle Newark Catholic also at 7 p.m. in New Philadelphia for the region 27 title.

In West Virginia only Wheeling Central remains they will host Gilmer County Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

