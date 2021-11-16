ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small lineup helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied behind a small-ball lineup to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on Monday night. Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6 run...

