Historic Covington business catches fire

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 8 days ago

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — A family store that was built more than 80 years ago in the historic area of downtown Covington, has burned to the ground.

Within minutes, flames were as tall as the power poles and quickly set the entire business on fire. Marsolan’s Feed and Seed store is a historic icon in Downtown Covington, built in 1939.

Trying to save anything they could, the Covington Fire Department quickly jumped into action but, firefighters say the building is a total loss.

The fire started around 7:00 P.M. on Monday. Rushing to the scene after getting calls from friends in the community, there wasn’t much the family could do at that point.

Marsolan’s Feed and Seed Store sold everything from pine straw, to rain boots, to windchimes. But on Monday night, the wooden-framed building could not be saved.

As far as we know, there were no injuries and no other structures were damaged. However, it was unclear how the fire started.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest updates.

WGNO

Community Policy