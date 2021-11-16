No. 11 Arizona women raise Final Four banner after win

Indiana coach Tom Allen was unhappy with last weekend's performance. So he spent this week looking for solutions. He called on players to prepare better, play with more effort and eliminate the mistakes that led to six turnovers and another embarrassing loss. And even in the midst of a lost season, Allen believes the Hoosiers can salvage something valuable in Saturday's home finale against Minnesota - like a first Big Ten win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO