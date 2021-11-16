ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen Girl Pleads Guilty in Murder of Musician Kyle Yorlets

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenagers pleaded guilty in the 2019 murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets last month, just days before one of their trials was scheduled to start. Diamond Lewis, 17, was set to go on trial on Oct. 25 for a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. Instead, she agreed to plead guilty...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

NBC San Diego

San Diego Parents Plead Not Guilty to Murdering Infant

The parents accused of killing their months-old child in San Diego entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment Monday afternoon. Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, were charged with first-degree murder after the infant was found unresponsive Nov. 10 at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in the Colina del Sol neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Man Pleads Guilty In Son’s Overdose Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carnegie man whose son died after eating a chicken nugget that had come in contact with fentanyl pleaded guilty. Van Redding appeared in front of a judge Monday, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter along with drug and gun charges. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police) Police say 4-year-old Avant Redding died in May after ingesting fentanyl at a residence on Hutton Street in Carnegie. According to police, 36-year-old Van Redding got into a car accident while rushing his son to St. Clair Hospital. He told investigators he had taken the child to McDonald’s for a chicken nugget Happy Meal, and shortly after they came home, the boy began to vomit. The child later died at the hospital. While inspecting Redding’s apartment on Hulton Street in Carnegie, police found a bag of white powder, which was later identified as fentanyl. A toxicology report determined Avant Redding died of exposure to fentanyl. In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said the remaining charges were withdrawn and Redding will spend 4 to 8 years in jail. He was also sentenced to 3 years probation, ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and ordered to complete parenting classes.
CARNEGIE, PA
KDHL AM 920

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty in Triple Murder Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children last January. According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace. Jones is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 23 in Ramsey County...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Denver

Antonio Mendez Sentenced To 32 Years In Prison For Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old Jonah Hirsh In Englewood Alley

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who shot and killed a middle school student in an alley in Englewood more than two years ago has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Antonio Pulido Mendez, 19, for the death of Jonah Hirsch, who was only 13 years old when he was murdered. Antonio Mendez (credit: Arapahoe County) On July 14, 2019, Mendez and three others met Jonah and his older cousin in the alley. According to prosecutors, Jonah and the cousin expected to sell drugs to Mendez and the others. But Mendez and the other three set up...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
kfdi.com

Southeast Kansas man pleads guilty to double murder

A southeastern Kansas man faces sentencing Dec 27 after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for killing two people in 2020. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Wednesday announced the guilty plea of 30-year-old Mark Hopkins II of Columbus. Blaze Shank of Scammon and...
KANSAS STATE
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty to murder of Wisconsin woman

ALMA, Wisconsin – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of a woman in Wisconsin. Randall Q. Merrick, 48, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree reckless homicide. He was accused of the murder of Beth Johnson, who was last seen on Christmas Day 2016. Investigators say...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Man pleads guilty in killing of Mississippi police officers

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison.Marquis A. Flowers 28, pleaded guilty to the two counts of first-degree murder, just five days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his capital murder trial. In pleading guilty, he avoided the possibility of the death penalty.Brookhaven Police Department Cpl. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.Flowers was on parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘Secret’ Recording May Come Back to Haunt Mom Accused of Murdering Teenage Daughter Before Dismembering and Burning Body

A Missouri woman charged with murder faces the prospect of a so-called “secret” recording being used as evidence against her at trial. Rebecca Ruud, 43, stands accused of a panoply of crimes related to the July 2017 disappearance and death of her 16-year-old autistic daughter, Savannah Leckie. The charges include murder in the first degree, felony murder, child abuse, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13abc.com

Williams Co. man pleads guilty to murder in death of infant

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Williams County man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 9-week-old son Tuesday. Cody Jondreau, 25, could face life in prison for the September 2020 incident that left baby Alexander Jondreau with abusive head trauma, which ultimately led to his death. He will have to...
kalb.com

Boyce man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder of off-duty RPSO deputy

Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping with diabetes. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day was recognized on Sunday, November 14. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Rapides Parish School Board was awarded the Louisiana Models of Excellence award on November 15, 2021. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In 2015 Murders Of Woman & 7-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in a 2015 drug robbery that resulted in the death of a mother and her 7-year-old child. Kiara Haynes, 36, entered guilty pleas to two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Haynes, who has been in custody since her arrest in Texas back in June, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on each of those counts at sentencing. The charges are tied to the deaths of Jennifer...
BALTIMORE, MD
yourvalley.net

Woman accused in Tucson murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody with her husband in 2019 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Tucson murder case. Prosecutors said 61-year-old Susan Barksdale entered into a plea agreement Wednesday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10. Her...
TUCSON, AZ
WITN

Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man charged with killing another man as a result of a love triangle back in 2018 pleaded guilty Monday. John Price Jr. made the plea of guilty to second-degree murder before Judge Charles Henry. Price was charged with murdering 54-year-old Wayne Curry in Sneads...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
wwnytv.com

Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man, accused of attempted murder, has entered a not guilty plea in Jefferson County Court. Prosecutors believe 23-year-old Nicholas Monroe stabbed a man in the neck at a forest bonfire party in 2020. Monroe also faces assault, endangerment, and weapons charges. He’s released...
WATERTOWN, NY
KFOR

Report: Breckenridge man pleads guilty to capital murder

BRECKINRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge man pleaded guilty to three-year-old double homicide charges. Paxton Sullivan, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder charges in the December 2018 murder of his parents, Terry and Mitchel Sullivan. Paxton received a life sentence without parole, and waived his right to appeal. Sullivan pleaded guilty nearly three years […]
BRECKENRIDGE, TX

