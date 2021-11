The Knicks started the season like a house on fire, but the flame has dimmed, with persistent issues coming home to roost leaving the team with questions in need of answers. The season is a marathon and not a sprint as we are all familiar with, plus it is still early in the race. The New York Knicks have more wins than losses; however, they’ve done their best to worsen their ledger with continued fourth-quarter capitulations. 6-4 and could have been 4-6 with the ball bouncing the other way on occasion.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO