Alpine, CA

Driver killed in crash on I-8 in Alpine identified

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who died over the weekend in a solo car crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine.

Vincent Esquivel of Descanso was headed west shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle veered off the freeway and went down a roughly 200- foot embankment near Tavern Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Esquivel was ejected from the car as it tumbled down the roadside slope, the California Highway Patrol reported.

He died at the scene of the accident.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

