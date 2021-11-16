Driver killed in crash on I-8 in Alpine identified

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who died over the weekend in a solo car crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine.

Vincent Esquivel of Descanso was headed west shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle veered off the freeway and went down a roughly 200- foot embankment near Tavern Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Esquivel was ejected from the car as it tumbled down the roadside slope, the California Highway Patrol reported.

He died at the scene of the accident.