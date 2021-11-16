Mississippi Coast Coliseum awarded Restore Acts Funds

VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL APPROVES FUNDING FOR SOLDIERS & SAILORS MEMORIAL COLISEUM STUDY. Evansville, IN – November 10, 2021 – As part of an ongoing effort to restore and revitalize the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Coliseum, the Vanderburgh County Council yesterday approved $30,000 towards the creation of a formal facility assessment and development opportunities study. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum, often referred to as the Veterans Coliseum, was completed in 1917 and designed to serve as a civic structure and memorial to the local veterans of all wars. Since 1971, the County-owned venue has been leased and managed by the Veteran’s Council of Vanderburgh County. In 1979, the Coliseum was accepted into the National Register of Historic Places.

