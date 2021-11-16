ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Arizona AG sues Biden administration, again, over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General filed yet another lawsuit against the Biden administration, this time over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit was announced on the night of Nov. 15. "Attorney General Mark Brnovich is co-leading a multistate coalition in filing a lawsuit to stop...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

