Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

As another major winner in the state’s 2022 class throughout this year’s circuit, INF Dylan O’Connell (Eau Claire Memorial) established himself as a legitimate top-40 prospect in Wisconsin. His year started with a quality performance at the Madison Preseason I.D. in March, and it carried over into the WIAA spring where lead the Old Abes to the WIAA state playoffs. In the summer, O’Connell was among the day’s top performers at our high-profile Top Prospect - Milwaukee showcase which followed an excellent in-game showing at our Badger State Battle tournament a little over a week prior. These performances combined to push O'Connell way up on the uncommitted board, landing the attention of St. Thomas (MN) where he ultimately committed.

BASEBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO