Demi Singleton is 14 — Serena Williams’ age when she turned pro. And that’s not the only thing Singleton has in common with the tennis legend she plays in King Richard, the new film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green that tells the story of Richard Williams (Will Smith) devoting his life to helping his daughters, Serena and Venus (Saniyya Sidney), become two of the greatest athletes in history. Singleton caught the acting bug at the age of nine when her mother took her to see a Broadway production of Matilda. Barely one year later, she landed her first role, in Broadway’s School of Rock. Then she played young Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO