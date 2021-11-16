ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Barthelemy scores career-high 22 as Colorado routs Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and Colorado breezed to a 90-46 victory over Maine in nonconference play Monday night.

Barthelemy, who hails from Montreal, Quebec, has now scored 61 points in a 3-0 start for the Buffaloes. Jabari Walker, another sophomore, scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting. Sophomore Nique Clifford contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

With the game tied at 15, Barthelemy scored on a dunk and Walker followed with a free throw and a 3-pointer to ignite an 18-7 run that gave Colorado a 33-22 lead with 3:33 left before halftime. From there, Barthelemy had a three-point play and a layup as the Buffs pushed their lead to 46-29 at intermission.

Vukasin Masic hit both of his 3-point tries and scored 11 to lead the Black Bears (1-2). Reserve Chris Efretuei finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Colorado shot 54.4% from the floor, made half of its 14 3-pointers and hit 70% at the free-throw line. Maine shot 32.7% overall, 23.8% from distance and 60% at the foul line.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Too much at stake for No. 23 Aztecs to underestimate UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three years after a devastating loss to UNLV, No. 23 San Diego State knows not to overlook the Rebels this time. There’s simply too much at stake for the Aztecs (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West), who can keep the inside track to winning the West Division and playing for the MWC championship if they beat the Rebels (2-8, 2-4) on Friday night in their first visit to Allegiant Stadium.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Sports
Maine State
Maine College Basketball
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
Maine State
Maine Basketball
The Associated Press

No. 12 Oklahoma faces another test in Iowa State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s shot at a perfect season is over and its chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are slim. If the 12th-ranked Sooners aren’t careful, things quickly could get much worse. They are coming off a loss to Baylor — their first November loss in five years under coach Lincoln Riley. Now, they face a dangerous Iowa State squad on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Ap#Buffaloes#Buffs
The Associated Press

Winners of 6 straight, Titans now tested by skidding Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are flying high, sitting atop the AFC and tied for the NFL’s best record at 8-2. They’ve beaten five straight playoff teams from last season, something only one other team in league history has accomplished. Now comes a different kind of challenging portion...
NFL
The Associated Press

Rams reel into bye week with first major concerns of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay’s emotions were still running high Monday night when he boldly told a phalanx of television cameras and reporters the Los Angeles Rams would “come back freaking swinging” from consecutive losses heading into their bye week. “I almost said the wrong word there, and you...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy