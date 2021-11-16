Sweet Dreams: Navigating Sleep with a New Baby

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Is there anything better than cuddling up with a cat or dog to catch some z's? According to CNN, both you and your pet are benefitting from this shared sleep routine. "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people," Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, says. The reason? Those pets typically have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part." Plus, "dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones," she added.

