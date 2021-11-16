ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Dreams: Navigating Sleep with a New Baby

By Lauren Lee
 2 days ago
If you know my son, Oliver, you know that he fights naps with everything he’s got. Over the course of our five months together I’ve had to get increasingly creative with ways to trick him into napping because he eventually learns my methods and fights it even harder! That’s why I...

KIX 105.7

What Side Of The Bed Do You Sleep On?

So last night, I was tossing and turning. Perhaps I couldn't find the right temperature in my room. Acid reflux, pet sleeping on my legs. Could have been a number of factors, but it got me to thinking about how people sleep, and where they sleep. For me, I sleep...
Fatherly

When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains

For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. They’ve been a staple in American households since the 1940s when they first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But should Cheerios be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
survivornet.com

2-Year-Old Boy Diagnosed With Retinoblastoma After His Mother Noticed His Eyes Were Changing Colors; When Parents Should be Concerned

A mother noticed something strange happening to her son — his eyes were changing colors. This led to a devastating retinoblastoma diagnosis. Treatment options for retinoblastoma include freezing and laser therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. As a parent, it’s vitally important to pay attention to your child’s health and take...
kingsvillerecord.com

1-pound baby inspires mom to become NICU nurse

(BPT) - As a micropreemie born at just 25 weeks, baby Willow faced many complications of prematurity. To help her survive, Willow received countless treatments in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). One of the most beneficial, according to Willow’s mom, Perry, was her nutrition.
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
KWCH.com

Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Marky Jaquez has a rare skin condition commonly referred to as butterfly syndrome due to the skin being as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Marky and his mom have been raising awareness on social media for years but now have more exciting projects in...
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
centerforhealthjournalism.org

A hospitalized 8-year-old witnesses death. Her fear is part of a broader wave of pandemic trauma in kids

Brianna, 8, didn’t know death was going to come so close to her. She was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California last January with multisystem inflammatory disorder in children, or MIS-C. This illness is characterized by total body inflammation due to a misguided immune response to coronavirus.
marthastewart.com

Both You and Your Pet Benefit from Sleeping in Bed Together

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Is there anything better than cuddling up with a cat or dog to catch some z's? According to CNN, both you and your pet are benefitting from this shared sleep routine. "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people," Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, says. The reason? Those pets typically have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part." Plus, "dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones," she added.
A hyperlocal website dedicated to all aspects of parenting in Huntsville and North Alabama. We share information that makes parenting in Huntsville easier.

