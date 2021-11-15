Finding our way in the dark – Sextants, telescopes and a mother’s advice

People are afraid of the dark even if they don’t want to admit as much. The reason why is pretty simple, there’s no advantage for people in the dark, which means that there’s no way to see what might be coming at them, or what might be hiding in the dark. Without some other means of light or illumination or anything that might help out, human beings are woefully unprepared for the darkness since we haven’t adapted over the years to low-light situations. But in the movies, the darkness is used in such a way that one can’t help but be impressed as some movies make such great use of the shadows and the deeper darkness that it becomes insanely terrifying or a masterful use of the dark as a plot device. Some movies are able to use the dark more effectively than others, but the overall effect is that humans aren’t as adapted for the darkness and it’s a tool that can be used to show that evolution didn’t prepare us for everything.

