Moorpark, CA

2 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Southern California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were injured Monday in a fiery head-on collision between a car and a semi truck in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at a curve along Grimes Canyon Road in Moorpark, the Ventura County Star reported.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers said speed was likely a factor in the collision involving a Toyota sedan and a semi towing a dump trailer. Both vehicles caught fire but fire department quickly extinguished the flames, he said.

Of the three occupants in the Toyota, two died at the scene and one sustained major injuries, according to Ayers.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the newspaper said.

The road was closed for several hours.

The incident is under investigation.

