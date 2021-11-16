ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has opened up here in North Central...

www.wdtv.com

Dr.Filanity
1d ago

It costs $50 to get the license ,$200 for the doctor, and that's every year.Then they want $50 for 3.5 G plus tax legalize it already🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ the people that need it can't afford it

Oif$
1d ago

just make it legal to grow our own ,stop making the rich richer while us poor go to jail for doing the very exact same thing ,it total bulkshit and oppressive to the poor folks including me

