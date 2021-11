As luck would have it, CU Denver Provost Constancio Nakuma, PhD, also happens to be a linguist. Therefore, he is the perfect person to explain what the term provost means. A multilingual educator with nearly 30 years of experience, Nakuma began his academic career as a professor of French and linguistics, so naturally he provided a little historical context. “University leadership titles like chancellor, president, and provost derive from Medieval European religious, political, and legal leadership titles,” he said. In other words, the term provost has a long and illustrious history, which may explain why universities still use the term—even though students today may no longer know what it means.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO