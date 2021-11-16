Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit

Three Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine boats carrying supplies for troops in the disputed South China Sea, Manila's top diplomat said Thursday. Why it matters: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement that Beijing should "back off" as it has "no...
In his Opening Monologue on Tuesday, Sean Hannity warned that President Joe Biden appeared to be bested in a videoconference meeting by China's Communist leader Xi Jinping, and the situation does not bode well for Taiwan if the CCP decides to attempt annexation by force of the island state it claims as a ‘breakaway province’.
WASHINGTON/PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The stated U.S. aim when indirect U.S.-Iranian talks resume this month is to see if the two can revive a 2015 nuclear deal, but Washington's unspoken goal may be to win support from China and Russia to pressure Iran if the talks fail, diplomats said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — North America's leaders are reviving three-way summitry after a Trump-era break. As President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resume the tradition of the North America Leaders' Summit on Thursday, the three allies face deep differences on migration, climate and trade.
BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday on the direction of China-U.S. relations and on some topics of global importance. The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks on China-U.S. cooperation on global issues. -- A sound and...
This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games. Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime...
The Chinese military has now or will soon have the ability to invade Taiwan, a U.S. government agency has concluded, documenting also failed attempts by China and the U.S. to better understand one another's intentions. [. READ:. China ‘Clearly’ Developing Ability to Invade Taiwan ]. The People's Liberation Army, China's...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden kicked off the North American Leaders Summit on Thursday with a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling their two countries' relationship one of the easiest in the early going of his presidency.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American who had been blocked for years from leaving China has returned to the United States, the U.S. government told Reuters, his release coming just hours before the two countries' leaders met this week. Daniel Hsu's return also coincided with the United States' deportation of seven...
China is issuing a sharp warning to the U.S. about Taiwan after President Biden met virtually with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping yesterday. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss the details of their meeting.
The White House on Tuesday insisted that President Biden is not an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping — despite Xi saying so at a virtual summit Monday in what’s being seen as an opening dig to undermine Biden. Biden has denied in the past that he’s a friend...
During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his US counterpart Joe Biden that China and the US should respect each other, coexist peacefully, and promote win-win cooperation. During his speech at the summit, Xi emphasised the importance of building a strong and stable China-US relationship, and...
China and the United States reached an agreement to loosen restrictions on journalists operating in each other’s countries, marking one of the first diplomatic breakthroughs between the Biden administration and Beijing as leaders from both countries met on Monday to keep tensions from spiraling into conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman...
