Porzingis leads Mavericks past Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks, it sounds like, have been trying to move on from former NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis for months. All of the excitement surrounding him being acquired from the New York Knicks is now out the window, as he has failed to live up to expectations. A lot of...
Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 32 points and Luka Doncic added a triple-double as the visiting Dallas Mavericks set the pace early and waltzed to a 123-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Porzingis missed the first two meetings of the year between the teams but made up...
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant showed off his athleticism with an impressive 360-degree layup through several defenders in a win over the Denver Nuggets. Morant totaled 18 points, six assists and six rebounds in the 108-106 victory Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The third-year point guard deflected praise for his role in the victory late Wednesday on social media.
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brunson started last time out, but that won't be the case in Saturday's matchup. Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played since October 26th due to a back injury, but he's been cleared to return to the court against Jayson Tatum and Co. As such, Brunson will revert to a bench role with Porzingis rejoining the starting five.
Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Porzingis will make his return after the Mavericks' star forward missed extended time with a back ailment. In a matchup against a Boston unit allowing a 106.9 defensive rating, our models project Porzingis to score 33.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,000.
Going into the season, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had revealed his plans to move Porzingis to power forward, likely to unlock his potential shown early in his career in New York. However, the young center has played in just three games before being shut down for back stiffness. Now...
It’s never easy to get a strong hold of what exactly the Mavericks have with Kristaps Porzingis due to him so frequently missing games due to injury. After leaving the team’s third game of the season early with back tightness back on October 26th, Porzingis had been out of the Dallas lineup for the last five games with very little info or updates provided on his status from day to day. The big man returned on Saturday night just in time to see some theatrics from his teammate Luka Doncic.
The Denver Nuggets handily beat a really good Miami Heat team last night behind a massive game from Will Barton. Not only did Barton tie Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets team lead with 25 points, but he did so on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the field, 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.
The Memphis Grizzlies might seem like one of the more established teams in the league, with a reliable corps in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks. Still, it’s important to remember that this team is still amid a rebuild. With most of the key contributors being in their early or mid-twenties, there will likely be a few more seasons before the Grizz are contending for an NBA title.
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on Monday night in Dallas. The Mavericks have won two in a row, and head off on a four-game road trip on a winning note. Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 35 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a Nuggets win.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension, posting his second triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 105-96 win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, served...
For a gang that couldn’t shoot straight for much of Friday night’s game, the Nuggets did all right. Their defense saw to that. And so did rookie guard Bones Hyland. Despite shooting just 44.9 from the field, including 10-for-35 from 3-point land, the Nuggets beat the flightless Atlanta Hawks, 105-96, at Ball Arena.
Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat visiting Denver 111-101 on Monday, snapping the Nuggets' five-game winning streak. Porzingis made five 3-pointers and Luka Doncic added 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists before heading to the locker room in the final minute with a left ankle injury.
The Mavericks bounced back from their bad loss in Chicago on Wednesday with a comfortable 123-109 road win over the Spurs on Friday night. They were led by their top billing duo of Luka Doncic with a 32 point, 15 assist and 12 rebound triple-double and a 32 point, 7 rebound, 3 block performance from Kristaps Porzingis.
Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Denver, Dallas, National Basketball Association. The grind of an NBA regular season can be difficult to navigate at times. For the Denver Nuggets, a 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back Monday night snapped a five-game winning streak. Despite a season-high 35 points for Nikola Jokiu0107, the Nuggets couldn’t overcome cold 3-point shooting and some struggles on the second unit.
Following the conclusion of their five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets head out on the road for a quick stop in Dallas to take on the Mavericks. The Nuggets certainly benefitted from their stay in the Mile High City, going 5-0 during the homestand following their 124-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. 63 bench points and 19 3-pointers fueled the comfortable victory, while Nikola Jokić chipped in with 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in just 28 minutes of action.
The Denver Nuggets (9-4) were in an early slump to start the season, but they’ve ripped off four straight wins. They’ll be looking to make it a clean six in a row tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on the road. Denver won the lone matchup between these two squads last season, and you have to go back to the 2018-19 season to find a matchup between these two squads where Denver won multiple games in a row in the series.
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Will Barton (lower back pain) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Barton will now miss his second straight game as he deals with lower back pain, but hopefully the 31-year-old veteran will be able to return shortly after the Nuggets' back-to-backs these past two days.
