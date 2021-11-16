ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate Tycoon Harry Macklowe And His Ex-Wife’s Art Collection Nets $676 Million In First Of Two Auctions (Photos)

By Carlie Porterfield
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first of two auctions to unload the art collection of New York real estate tycoon Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda fetched $676 million Monday evening, putting the 65-piece trove on track to break the record for the most expensive art collection ever sold at auction after the second half...

