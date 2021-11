ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with LewisGale Regional Health System say the hospital is planning to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements. According to Christopher Finley, spokesperson for the hospital, this is not a mandate implemented by LewisGale, but rather compliance with the federal requirements announced Thursday. Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under those government rules.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO