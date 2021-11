Tahir Mills did it again. And just about nobody — maybe not even Mills — was sure he would be able to. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But, in an underdog role in his team’s District 1 6A playoff matchup against North Penn Friday, the Ridley running back went for 337 yards and four touchdowns while catching three passes for 32 yards and another score in a shocking, 56-55, overtime win.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO