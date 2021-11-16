ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Senate Assembly hears from ECRT Director and Title IX coordinator, talk sexual misconduct reporting policies and University’s responses

By Matthew Shanbom
Michigan Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Faculty Senate Assembly continued their discussion at Monday’s meeting over the University of Michigan’s response to the large amounts of sexual misconduct reported in recent years, criticizing the newly updated Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office. ECRT Executive Director Tamiko Strickman and Title IX Coordinator...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

Search for new University Title IX Coordinator underway

Ever since former Title IX Program Officer Rene Davis left in June to become assistant head of an independent K-12 school, Jeana Horton has been serving as both Interim Title IX Program Officer and Institutional Equity Investigator. The search for Title IX Coordinator is currently underway and is “moving into...
COLLEGES
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan announces ‘revamped protections’ for community members who report misconduct

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan announced on Thursday a new policy that protects students, faculty and staff who report misconduct. Effective immediately, the revamped policy “prohibits acts or threats of retaliation, whether subtle or direct, that adversely affect employment or education as a result of making good-faith reports of wrongful conduct or participating in an investigation,” according to a U-M release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

University Senate updates COVID-19 policies, clashes over shared governance

University senate discussed mask policy, senate restructuring and more during Monday’s meeting. President Mitch Daniels discussed a possible change in the mask mandate starting Feb. 1, during the university senate on Monday. If COVID-19 cases remain low, Daniels said, the university will require masks only inside individual classrooms rather than entire academic and RecWell buildings.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

Public Policy students walk out of class to protest admission of master’s student found guilty of Title IX violations

More than 50 students in the Ford School of Public Policy walked out of their classes and marched through the halls of Weill Hall Friday in protest against the admission of a Public Policy and Social Work master’s student who was found guilty of Title IX violations related to sexual assault by his undergraduate university, Eastern Mennonite University.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Conforth
Person
Mark Schlissel
NBC12

Liberty University Board votes to have independent review of school’s Title IX policies, processes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted “to have an independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes, including recommendations for improvement with best practices consistent with Liberty’s mission.”. WDBJ7 attended a rally that was held Thursday evening in Lynchburg to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
usi.edu

Keaton named Title IX Coordinator and Affirmative Action Officer at USI

The University of Southern Indiana has named Chelsea Keaton as Title IX Coordinator and Affirmative Action Officer, effective Monday, November 29. She will report to Aaron Trump, Chief Government and Legal Affairs Officer. As Title IX Coordinator and Affirmative Action Officer, Keaton will be responsible for upholding federal gender-equity law...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#University President#The Assembly#Ecrt#Title Ix Office#Smtd
TheDailyBeast

Virginia University Sidelines Assistant Professor After Uproar Over Pedophilia Research

A university in Virginia has placed an assistant professor on administrative leave “effective immediately” after the academic’s research on pedophilia went viral on social media and prompted safety concerns. Allyn Walker, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University, gave an interview this month about a book they wrote that seeks to distinguish between pedophiles and “minor-attracted people” who do not act on their attraction. While Walker, who uses they/them pronouns, stressed that “child sexual abuse is never okay,” they were accused of sympathizing with pedophiles after stating in the interview that “having an attraction to minors as long as it isn’t acted on, doesn’t mean that the person who has those attractions is doing something wrong.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebutlercollegian.com

Title IX coordinator position open, duties still being fulfilled

Former Title IX coordinator, Maria Kanger, becomes Associate Dean of Students while continuing previous responsibilities. Collegian file photo. ALLISON MCELROY | STAFF REPORTER | aamcelroy@butler.edu. Recently, Butler’s former Title IX coordinator, Maria Kanger, moved to a new position as associate dean of students, leaving her previous position open. The job...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Professor placed on leave after saying paedophiles should be destigmatised

A university professor who advocated for the destigmatisation of paedophiles as "minor-attracted persons" has been placed on leave after the controversy "disrupted the campus".Dr Allyn Walker, an assistant professor in sociology and criminal justice at Virginia’s Old Dominion University, sparked intense criticism online and protests on campus after suggesting it is not immoral to be sexually attracted to minors.The comments during an interview with child protection organisation Protasia Foundation went viral after being shared by the "Libs of TikTok" Twitter account.Dr Walker said the phrase "minor-attracted person" - or MAP - carried less stigma than the term paedophile, adding that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buffalonynews.net

FBI raids on Project Veritas could have serious consequences

The Justice Department's recent raids on Project Veritas founder James O?Keefe and multiple associates ?could have serious consequences for press freedom,? the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has warned. The ACLU addressed the O'Keefe situation on Sunday, criticizing both the Justice Department and the conservative outlet. "Project Veritas has engaged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Trans-row professor Kathleen Stock quits university over ‘toxic’ environment

A university’s “toxic” environment has been blamed after a professor at the centre of a row with transgender activists quit on Thursday night. Prof Kathleen Stock, an expert in analytic philosophy at Sussex University, has faced death threats and calls from students that she be removed from her post amid accusations of "transphobia", which she denies.
COLLEGES
Daily Trojan

Professor’s ‘blue lives matter’ flag causes controversy

Students are raising concerns about Viterbi professor James Moore’s decision to hang a “blue lives matter” flag outside of his office door, citing the flag’s racist origins and Moore’s past remarks regarding Title IX and USC’s diversity initiatives. Shai Porat, a graduate student studying neuroscience, brought his concerns to the...
EDUCATION
inquirer.com

Rowan professor offers Black Lives Matter course to discuss institutional racism. Teaching it is a mission, she says.

Professor Alicia Monroe wants students in her Black Lives Matter class to leave at the end of the semester with more than just three credits. Monroe began teaching the Rowan University course several years ago, before the movement had become a rallying cry for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Since then, the class has taken on new meaning amid a national debate about policing and a call by some protesters to defund the police.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy