Greenville, NC

Governor Service Award recipients honored by Pitt County commissioners

 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Community members left the Pitt County commissioners meeting with awards from Gov. Roy Cooper for their commitment to community service in our area.

“People who volunteer do it from the heart and they do it because they know the community has needs,” said Pitt County Special Projects Coordinator Alice Keene.

Keene presented the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards for Pitt County.

“We are so fortunate in North Carolina to have a governor that recognizes the power of voluntarism in the state,” Keene said.

Ten people won an award. The service projects ranged from volunteers at Vidant Health to individuals who help provide the community with resources, to organizations like Beast Philanthropies.


“The governor’s award is very special to us and to be able to have volunteers from Vidant to get that award is just a wonderful feeling,” said Jennifer King Congleton, Vidant Health administrator of chaplaincy and volunteer services.

Keene said these awards are a testament to the hard work happening in Pitt County.

“Our community is one where people care about each other and personally I think that is one of the best things people can say about Pitt County,” Keene said.

The full list of the 2021 winners are located here . The 2021 Medallion winner for Pitt County is listed on this link .

If you know someone who you think should be nominated for the 2022 selection, contact Alice Keene, alice.keene@pittcountync.gov .

