Value-based care is not one-size-fits-all. There are many types of value-based care models depending on the patient population the organization serves, its risk appetite, and its infrastructure and population health capabilities. But selecting the right model is key to success. Panelists discuss how they identified the appropriate value-based care model for their organization, what they implemented to operate under the model, and their strategies for ongoing success.

