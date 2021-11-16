ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girl accused of assaulting postal carrier, Douglas County deputy

By Nancy Gaarder Omaha World-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

A girl has been detained on suspicion of assaulting a Douglas County sheriff's deputy and a local postal carrier. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the assault took place about 2 p.m. Saturday at Uta Halee...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

After posting bail, suspect in fatal Blaine hit-and-run found slumped and likely impaired behind the wheel

Authorities want the man charged with killing a Blaine woman in an October hit-and-run back in jail, after they say he violated his release conditions. Charges filed against John R. Jones accuse him of crashing into Bridget OKeefe Dunn as she walked her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine on Oct. 25. She suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BLAINE, MN
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested for stabbing homicide of her mother

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post – “On November 9, 2021, at 11:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of N. Commerce Street. During the preliminary investigation, officers learned a mother and daughter were involved in a physical altercation. During...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Uta Halee Academy#The Sheriff S Office
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused Of Kidnapping Daughters Could Be With BCPD Sergeant

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home, may possibly be traveling with a current Baltimore County officer, York Area Regional Police said Wednesday. Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s who is connected to the case, disappeared Tuesday, police said. Bynum has been suspended, the department confirmed to WJZ. Police said their investigation is focused on the safe return of Vicosa’s children, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna. There is a felony arrest warrant out for Robert Vicosa, and police said anyone who assists...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Arrested For Killing His Mother

22-year-old Jordan Wiles was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – A man has been arrested for murdering his mother in Hagerstown. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took 22-year-old Jordan Wiles into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is accused of killing his mother, 45-year-old Susan Lynn Hartz. The Sheriff’s Office said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges. According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed Allenbaugh and the two victims were known to each other. Lodi police said they received a report just before 8 a.m. of two bodies lying near the railroad tracks and Salas Park. Allenbaugh was located at the park and was taken into custody. A man who calls himself the Stockton Batman claims to have caught the killer, though police have...
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vicksburg Post

Claiborne County man arrested for assault of Sheriff’s Deputy

A Claiborne County man found himself behind bars over the weekend following the alleged assault of a sheriff’s deputy. On Sunday, Nov. 14, at approximately 1:45 a.m., deputies from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded to Simp’s Bar and Grill, located on Tillman Road, to enforce the 2 a.m. curfew.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WTAP

Man sentenced for deputy assault

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who was accused of punching a Wood County deputy sheriff during a fight last year will spend one to five years behind bars. Court officials say Shawn Michael Bailey pleaded guilty to unlawful assault. Judge J.D. Beane sentenced him to no less than one...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 3 Mecklenburg County Detention Center Officers Assaulted By Inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three detention officers were assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday. Authorities say on November 2nd two Direct Action Response Team (D.A.R.T.) Officers and a Detention Sergeant at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center were injured during an incident with 39-year-old Eric Henderson, a resident housed at MCDCC.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy