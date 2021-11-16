Girl accused of assaulting postal carrier, Douglas County deputy

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges. According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed Allenbaugh and the two victims were known to each other. Lodi police said they received a report just before 8 a.m. of two bodies lying near the railroad tracks and Salas Park. Allenbaugh was located at the park and was taken into custody. A man who calls himself the Stockton Batman claims to have caught the killer, though police have...

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO