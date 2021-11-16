Girl accused of assaulting postal carrier, Douglas County deputy

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home, may possibly be traveling with a current Baltimore County officer, York Area Regional Police said Wednesday.
Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s who is connected to the case, disappeared Tuesday, police said. Bynum has been suspended, the department confirmed to WJZ.
Police said their investigation is focused on the safe return of Vicosa’s children, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna. There is a felony arrest warrant out for Robert Vicosa, and police said anyone who assists...
