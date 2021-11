The Utes are looking to keep the pressure on in the Pac-12 South, and are in action a day earlier than normal against the Cardinal in Palo Alto. Against a Stanford team that has struggled at times this season, I’m really wanting to see the defense play aggressively and create multiple havoc plays. The secondary hopefully will have a few more bodies this week, as Coach Whitt said the corner group is paper-thin right now. I also want to see the front four and the backers control the line of scrimmage and win early downs to force Stanford into 3rd and longs. If Utah and keep them behind the chains they’ll be in good shape.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO