ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fucking Awesome's Christmas Ornament is Inspired by a Signature Part of Its LA Flagship

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter heading East to open a New York flagship location, Fucking Awesome is now looking towards the holidays with a special release. Inspired by a signature part of its Los Angeles flagship, the “Cop...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

CUUP Launches Sparkly Underwear Collection for the Holidays

CUUP has released its latest collection of underwear just in time for the holidays. Getting you into the festive spirit, the brand has crafted its new offerings in “Gold,” “Onyx” and “Pyrite” hues covered in a metallic finish. The intimates are made of CUUP’s new Lurex fabric, which uses innovative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
generalaviationnews.com

Sporty’s 2021 Christmas ornament features the Globe Swift

Sporty’s annual tradition of a crystal Christmas ornament continues this year, with the 2021 ornament featuring a Globe Swift. The Globe Swift is a two-seat, retractable gear aircraft from the post-World War II era. With sleek lines, a low stance, and aggressive styling, the Swift has a great ramp presence, Sporty’s officials noted. Originally designed in 1940, the Swift didn’t receive its type certificate until 1946. More than 1,500 of the all-metal taildraggers were produced before production ceased in 1951.
AdWeek

Amazon's Supreme-Inspired Show Fairfax Opens Shop in LA

In the animated world of Fairfax, a new series on Amazon Prime Video, there’s a brand at the center of the story described as “the holy grail of streetwear” and whose retail store is so dope that people literally walk through fire to get there. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Shop BaubleBar’s new Christmas ornaments just in time for the holidays

If you love decorating your Christmas tree, and finding fun, new ornaments to add to your collection each year, we know just the place you can shop. BaubleBar, which is known for its trendy and affordable jewelry, recently launched its very first collection of sparkly Christmas ornaments. Since they’re only $35 each, it’s going to be pretty hard not to buy every single one.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mayfield-messenger.com

War Memorial on 2021 collectible Christmas ornament

The Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission has unveiled its 2021 collectible ornament, which features War Memorial Stadium. The ornament collection is the annual fundraising effort for the Commission and this year is celebrating its 26th year. The ornament design has been changed for 2021 from a round ornament to a flat...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
hypebeast.com

PLEASURES Delivers Subversive Style With its Crocs All-Terrain Clog and Classic Slide Release

After being announced late last month, PLEASURES has now delivered a pool-themed lookbook for its fourth collaboration with Crocs. The duo of footwear styles included in the team-up channels the Los Angeles-based brand’s subversive outlook to craft the first-ever reflective Crocs. Taking on the All-Terrain Clog and Classic Slide, both options feature a sleek look with a bright and bold accent in the form of reflective detailing. With the rugged clog simply marked with the “PLEASURES” logo across the midsoles, the Classic Slide is inspired by rock ‘n’ roll styling. Each pair comes complete with oversized Jibbitz™ charms referencing DIY pins that can be applied to the “PLEASURES” branded uppers.
APPAREL
attagirlsays.com

Beautiful Vintage Ornament Christmas Puzzles

Shop this beautiful collection of custom Christmas puzzles featuring trees decorated with Shiny Brites and other vintage ornaments. Each puzzle comes in a metal keepsake box, suitable for gifting. Need an idea for the Shiny Brite ornament collector on your Christmas list? Introducing the Atta Girl Says line of Christmas...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Lazy Oaf x Dr. Martens' 3-Piece Footwear Range Features Happy and Sad Faces

Lazy Oaf and Dr. Martens have teamed up on their fourth collaborative project featuring new versions of the classic footwear brand’s Sinclair boots, Bex lace-up shoes and Bethan buckled Mary Janes. “[This] remains one of my favorite partnerships,” Lazy Oaf’s founder Gemma Shiel shares in a press release. “If I...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yohji Yamamoto
Juneau Empire

2021 Christmas Ornament Reviews: Is It Worth the Money to Buy

COVID-19 has disrupted the economy, triggered mental illnesses, and took away lives across the globe. Most of all, the pandemic has since induced fear in consumers that eventually led to limited interactions among families and friends, while putting celebrations on hold. As we continue to live with COVID-19, society has managed to come together as one to control its implications. Now that we have vaccines, and protocols that limit its spread, celebrations are gradually being approved. Having said that, the makers at Trends2You have designed a Christmas ornament that captures our gradual control over the situation. Without any further delay, here’s a thorough review on the 2021 Christmas Ornament.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Hang Christmas Ornaments Without Metal Ornament Hooks

It’s almost that time of year again, where boxes of garland and Christmas ornaments are brought up from the basement storage to glam up an otherwise bare evergreen. It doesn’t matter whether the tree is real or artificial—decorating a Christmas tree is a fun holiday tradition. What’s not fun is...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Le Labo Launches Its Stripped Down Santal 26 Home Diffuser

New York City-based fragrance brand Le Labo has announced its newest Santal 26 Home Diffuser. The new diffuser presents an updated take on Le Labo’s previous model by removing the vintage light bulb for a simpler look. Handcrafted in Brooklyn, New York, the Santal 26 Home Diffuser is composed of reclaimed redwood from New York City water tanks. The wood features a deep patina color due to weathering elements and the tanks’ nails and girders. Each unit is also individually hand stamped and includes a built-in nebulizer to break down fragrance oils without dilution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Guido Palau Is Releasing a New Hair Book Filled With Boundary-Breaking Inspiration

As one of the most prolific and influential hairstylists of our time, Guido Palau is by default always busy and always whipping through a dizzying lineup of fashion shows, editorial shoots, and ad campaigns alongside a laundry list of longtime collaborators such as makeup artist Pat McGrath and photographers David Sims and Steven Meisel. But that changed amid the global pandemic when his nonstop schedule was brought to a grinding halt. “I had a lot of time on my hands,” the legendary British pro tells Vogue over Zoom, of how lockdown afforded him room to pause, reflect, and ultimately pursue his latest side project: the new limited-edition book #HairTests, published by IDEA and available at Dover Street Market beginning November 26. “It’s a sketchbook of ideas, not a photography book,” stresses Palau of his visual tome, which doesn’t feature hand-drawn sketches but instead iPhone portraits he’s snapped of models wearing an array of his precisely crafted, directional hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Fa#La
hypebeast.com

Milk Bar Is Bringing Back Its Thanksgiving Croissants

Milk Bar is bringing back its seasonal Thanksgiving Croissants after being absent from its menu these past years. This holiday-exclusive release is a part of The Milk Bar Holiday Lab, in which limited products will be dropped online each week. All products will be made inside the Milk Bar’s Lab, its R&D experimental kitchens at Flagship locations in Los Angeles and New York City.
FOOD & DRINKS
ELLE DECOR

Jenna Lyons, Queen of Easy Chic, Unveils First Furniture Collection

If you were prepared to don sackcloth when Jenna Lyons announced her departure from J.Crew in 2017, you’d be forgiven. Over the course of her 25 years with the company, Lyons took the catalog retailer from a sleepy prepster resource to a fashion-forward juggernaut—with an A-List fan club that included Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama to boot. Her insouciant style of dressed-up casual paired everyday denim with statement earrings, or tulle skirts with sneakers—finished off, almost always, with a bright coral lip.
INTERIOR DESIGN
flaunt.com

Burberry x DAB Motors | Fashion Meets Engineering

Burberry has announced their latest project, a collaboration between the luxury brand and French motorcycle manufacturer DAB Motors. Part of the brand’s November release of their B Series, a collection of limited-edition items selected by Riccardo Tisci, the exclusive electric motorcycle features sleek black and white designs along with the printed Burberry logo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
hypebeast.com

Union and balansa Launch a '90s-Themed Capsule

Following a “Sound System” capsule with Reebok last month, balansa taps Union Tokyo for a collaborative ’90s themed collection based on the now outdated cassette tape demos. Cassette tapes were first introduced in 1962, enabling anyone to record audio tracks and compile mixtapes by themselves. Popularity for the devices peaked...
MUSIC
UncoverLA

Glossier Returns to L.A. With a Massive Hollywood-Inspired Flagship Store on Melrose

Christmas came early for beauty lovers. After shuttering all of its beauty boutiques including on Melrose Place last April due to the pandemic, Glossier has opened its new permanent West Coast flagship store on Melrose Avenue. The new makeup wonderland, which took inspiration from old Hollywood studios and the joy of beauty discovery, is officially opening today, Thursday, November 18, just a few blocks away from their former spot on Melrose Place.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy