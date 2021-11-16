Fucking Awesome's Christmas Ornament is Inspired by a Signature Part of Its LA Flagship

COVID-19 has disrupted the economy, triggered mental illnesses, and took away lives across the globe. Most of all, the pandemic has since induced fear in consumers that eventually led to limited interactions among families and friends, while putting celebrations on hold. As we continue to live with COVID-19, society has managed to come together as one to control its implications. Now that we have vaccines, and protocols that limit its spread, celebrations are gradually being approved. Having said that, the makers at Trends2You have designed a Christmas ornament that captures our gradual control over the situation. Without any further delay, here’s a thorough review on the 2021 Christmas Ornament.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO