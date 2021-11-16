ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Is Now Offering Virtual Tours of His Toronto Mansion

When Drake's Toronto mansion was first revealed to the public by Architectural Digest and fans were given a video tour in his "Toosie Slide" music video, everyone had their own opinions regarding the estate, aptly known as "The Embassy.". Many were taken aback by the sheer size...

hypebeast.com

Drake’s Toronto Music Club 'History' Opens This Weekend

After three years of construction, Drake’s Toronto music venue, called History, is officially complete and will be opening its doors this Sunday. Located in the city’s east-end Beaches neighborhood, the venue is branded with a large H logo, standing at 35,000-square feet and with a capacity of 2,500 people. History is owned by Live Nation Canada — not Drake — though the rapper collaborated on the concept and design of the space.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Ye offers to end his feud with Drake: ‘It’s time to put it to rest’

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has said that he’s ready to end his feud with Drake, which has been going on and off for the past 12 years.On Monday (8 November), American music executive J Prince posted a video of Ye reading a message on his phone aimed at Drake.“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” the 44-year-old Donda rapper said.“I’m asking Drake on 7 December...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kanye Is Finally Ready To Settle His Beef With Drake

Kanye West is ready to end his years-long feud with Drake. On Monday, Nov. 8, music executive James Prince (aka J. Prince) shared an Instagram video of West asking the “Girls Want Girls” rapper to finally put their past behind them. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest,” the rapper said. To try and make amends, West asked Drake to perform with him in concert next month. So, will the two actually settle their beef?
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Kanye West Meets With Drake in Toronto, Squashes Beef

Kanye West and Drake have officially buried the hatchet ... because they're hanging out together in Drake's hometown. Ye just posted a pic on social media showing him standing next to Drizzy ... with Rap-A-Lot Records honcho J Prince, making it a group photo. There were rumors Tuesday that Drake...
CELEBRITIES
myhot995.com

Kanye West, Drake end feud, party together in Toronto

It seems the beef between Kanye West and Drake has officially been squashed. On Tuesday, both rappers took to social media to share a video of themselves hanging out. In the short clip, the two are standing next to each other and at one point, the "Way 2 Sexy" artists wraps his arm around Ye.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Ye And Drake End Beef At A Dave Chappelle Show in Toronto

Thank the Rap Gods, the back-and-forth between Ye and Drake has seemingly come to an end. According to recent posts by both of the multi-millionaire MCs, the two hip hop artists, who have thrown lyrical shots at each other in the past, were seen laughing, dancing, and smiling for the camera on their respective social media pages.
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

A Bespoke Toronto Mansion With Room for a Fleet of Cars

Price: C$7.995 million (US$6.4 million) This exquisitely designed Toronto home takes “bespoke” to a new level, with every element carefully considered and selected, from the reverse-pebbled copper stove hood and the heated limestone front steps, to the Italian floor tiles and 9-foot solid Canadian walnut doors. “This is the exact...
REAL ESTATE
thisis50.com

Shah Leezy & Get Large – Shiraz

Shah Leezy makes his return with the new 12-track album titled “Shiraz” produced entirely by Get Large. Following up his 2020 EP, The Iron Shiek Tape, Shah Leezy once again delivers on his latest album with top-tier rhymes and a high-quality beat selection throughout. “Shiraz” marks growth in Shah Leezy’s career as he continues to mature and age like a fine wine, only getting better with time. Representing New York, Staten Island specifically, Shah Leezy always seems to be able to harness a classic feeling in his music reminding us of vintage Nas or Hov, while still maintaining to hold on to his own personality and originality. Shah Leezy is a rapper’s rapper being able to attack any beat and any tempo with ease. Get Large also shines throughout “Shiraz” with his soulful samples and hard-hitting drums. Shah Leezy and Get Large combine for a perfect 1-2 punch both complimenting each other’s style perfectly. “Wolf Of Wall Street” is a definite stand-out as Shah tells Get Large to “stretch the beat out some more” as he gets over 3 minutes of flawless rapping in. Listening to “Shiraz” you can tell Shah Leezy is a rapper and person who stands on what he says and lives by a real code of ethics. Sprinkling in features from innocent?, Greezi Amiin, i$o indies, S L Feemster, “Shiraz” from Shah Leezy and producer Get Large is already a standout 4th quarter project of 2021.
MUSIC
Carscoops

Take A Virtual Tour Of The Exhibition At The Porsche Museum

Porsche announced today that it is expanding the range of digital exhibits at the Porsche Museum. Now, anyone who wants to, regardless of physical location, can take a tour of the museum’s special exhibition, “50 Years of Porsche Development Weissach.”. The 12-minute tour is offered in German and English and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
