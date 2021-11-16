ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

A banner day: Hood College kicks off International Education Week with flag parade

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbxKW_0cxrUwb100

Standing atop the steps of Hood College's Coblentz Hall, student Naba Fawzi recited a poem in Arabic as dozens of flags whipped around her in the blustery autumn wind.

"My homeland, my love for you has no bounds," Fawzi translated, speaking of her home country of Iraq.

A junior studying economics and business, Fawzi joined staff and students Monday in the college's third annual International Parade of Flags, its second held in-person. The colorful display represented the 30-plus countries from which Hood students hail and served as the kickoff to International Education Week.

The celebration is a joint initiative of the U.S. departments of State and Education. Hood College is home to more than 250 international students, according to its website, not to mention faculty and staff from abroad.

Before the parade took off from Hood College Drive, Fawzi clutched the red, black and white flag of Iraq. The green letters in the middle read, "God is the greatest," she said. Fawzi described the people of Iraq as determined and brave.

"I think it's an amazing way to show the diversity of Hood College," Fawzi said of the event.

In photos: Parade of the Flags at Hood College

April Boulton, dean of the Graduate School, carried the flag of Egypt in honor of a colleague who could not attend.

"It's such a celebration of diversity and inclusion, all things we believe in," Boulton said.

Graduate student Dhara Gada hoisted the Australian flag, while her classmate Nahaprasaath Ganesan bore the flag of India, where they're both from. The two chatted about the commonalities and differences they share being from different parts of the country.

"I don't speak her language," Ganesan said, gesturing to Gada, but they both celebrate the festival of Diwali.

Gada is studying management information systems while Ganesan majors in information technology.

"India is a very diverse country," Gada said, noting its 28 states.

Senior computer science major Andrew Bezmen, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine six years ago, helped organize the event.

"I wanted to spread some diversity around campus," he said, carrying Ukraine's flag.

International Education Week at Hood will feature activities such as a panel discussion and movie night, he said. More information about the week's activities can be found on Hood College's website (Hood.edu).

Dean of Students Ron Wiafe did the work of two people, lifting the flags of Ghana and the Central African Republic. As parade-goers prepared to take off, Wiafe said he saw two flags remaining that represented Hood College students' countries, so he grabbed them.

"I didn't want a student to feel left out," he explained.

Though the afternoon was cold, Tanith Fowler Corsi, director of Graduate Admission, said her heart was warmed by the gathering before her. She started International Education Week at Hood after seeing it done at other institutions where she worked previously. Fowler Corsi also has a personal connection to international education having grown up in Monaco.

"I thought it would be wonderful to bring that global tradition here," she said. "It really brings our community together."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcadia.edu

International Education Week at Arcadia, Nov. 15-19

Arcadia University celebrates 2021 International Education Week Nov. 15-19 with a variety of cultural and global events. Monday, Nov. 15 | 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 | 6 - 7 p.m. Queer Abroad: Student Panel & Reception. Stein Fireplace Lounge. In partnership with PRIDE, a student panel regarding...
GLENSIDE, PA
SUNY Oswego

International Education Week to celebrate global nature of campus

The SUNY Oswego Office of International Education and Programs joins the celebration of International Education Week, Nov. 15 to 19, with various interactive events, a global vision board workshop and a live celebration with games, contests and food. International Education Week celebrates the diversity of campus, as part of the...
OSWEGO, NY
moodyonthemarket.com

Counting Down to International Education Week at LMC

At Lake Michigan College, they’re gearing up for International Education week, with plans detailed here:. Lake Michigan College’s Internationalization Committee celebrates International Education Week with a series of free events for students, faculty, staff, and the community Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19 at LMC’s Benton Harbor Campus. . The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
FOX West Texas

Angelo State to host International Education Week activities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — To celebrate International Education Week, Angelo State University will host a variety of daily activities Monday through Thursday, Nov. 15-18, in the Houston Harte University Center (UC), 1910 Rosemont Drive. All the activities are open and free to the public, including:. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
Powell Tribune

NWC hosting series of events for International Education Week

Northwest College will celebrate International Education Week from Nov. 15-19, with a variety of local events and activities to promote awareness about the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. The week represents a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that helps...
POWELL, WY
unm.edu

UNM celebrates International Education Week with events lineup

UNM Global Education Office (GEO) is coordinating an International Education Week (IEW) from Nov. 15-19. The events are held in celebration of global exchange benefits and is an opportunity for students to make international connections. IEW is a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theprairienews.com

WT to Mark International Education Week with Student Outreach

CANYON, Texas — As West Texas A&M University students begin once more to travel internationally, the University is ramping up outreach efforts to show students the benefits of a global education. WT’s Study Abroad office and Nationally Competitive Scholarships office will celebrate International Education Week 2021 from Nov. 15 to...
CANYON, TX
uhcl.edu

UHCL celebrates cultures, diversity for International Education Week

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, and is celebrated Nov. 15-19 across the United States. University of Houston-Clear Lake is recognizing its international students, staff, and scholars by showcasing global programs and international opportunities, as well as its cultural diversity.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#International Education#International Students#Hood College#State#Hood College Drive#The Graduate School#Australian
bctv.org

Penn State Berks Celebrates International Education Week

In recognition of International Education Week, November 15-19, Penn State Berks will host a series of events designed to build bridges across the many different cultures represented at the college. Events will be hosted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Global Studies baccalaureate program. International Education Week is a joint venture between the U.S. Departments of State and Education to celebrate the benefits of international education around the world.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
cumberland.edu

International Education Week Phoenix Feature: Jasmine Sachdev

Jasmine Sachdev is a freshman International Student from India who is currently studying Marketing at Cumberland University. I mainly chose this program because I am interested in Business. I came to CU for its golf program and I think the Marketing course in Business would really help me expand my knowledge in this aspect. In addition, the marketing strategies used in the United States are very advanced, so I am very eager to learn more with the help of this program.
LEBANON, TN
thepostathens.com

International Education Week connects students, alumni

Monday was the first day of International Education Week. The week is a joint celebration initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. In order to celebrate the week, Ohio University’s Office of Global Affairs, or OGA, will promote international education throughout the week. “This...
EDUCATION
WOUB

Ohio University Hosts International Education Week

ATHENS, Ohio — Grusha Amatya is an international student advisor who is new to Athens. She is originally born and raised in Nepal. “Respect is being kind and polite at the same time, regardless of age, ethnicity, culture, or gender. It is acceptance regardless of differences,” Amatya said to a breakout room. The group discussed matters of respect and compared international student experience with United States students as a a part of Ohio University’s international Education Week.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
U.S. Department of State

International Education Week and Open Doors Report

From November 15-19, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education are celebrating International Education Week (IEW). This year is the 22nd annual celebration of IEW, a joint initiative by both agencies to highlight the benefits of international education and exchange.  International education — both welcoming international students to the United States and encouraging more Americans to experience the world through study abroad — remains a cornerstone of the Department of State’s academic exchange and public diplomacy efforts.
EDUCATION
Forbes

Sharp Drop In International College Students In 2020-21, But The Numbers Are Rebounding This Fall

The total number of international students studying at American colleges dropped 15% during academic year 2020-21, a decline associated with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. New international student enrollments fell even more dramatically - decreasing 46% in fall 2020. The numbers are contained in the new Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Department of State.
COLLEGES
butlerradio.com

Military Appreciation Week Kicks Off At SRU

Monday kicks off Military Appreciation Week at Slippery Rock University. A number of events are scheduled for this upcoming week to honor veterans, including those who are SRU students. The week is highlighted by the Veterans Day ceremony which will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Russell Wright Alumni...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
springfield.edu

Springfield College International Center Supports International Education Week

Springfield College is proud to celebrate International Education Week, an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. The Springfield College International Center is offering a number of activities and events throughout the week to promote international education throughout the Springfield College community. The week started on...
COLLEGES
chaminade.edu

International Students

Chaminade University of Honolulu accepts applications from all U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, immigrants and international applicants. International students must have a visa status that allows academic study at Chaminade University. This can include temporary U.S. visas such as F-1 student visas, J-1 exchange visitors, H-1 temporary worker, dependent visas or any other non-immigrant classifications.
HONOLULU, HI
Andalusia Star News

‘Celebration of Heroes’ kicks off Veterans Day activities

The Covington Veterans Foundation hosted its “Celebration of Heroes” Veterans Day program Sunday afternoon, the first of planned activities to recognize and honor local veterans. The event, held at the Andalusia High School auditorium, was a tribute to all veterans with a focus on those from the Vietnam era. The...
ANDALUSIA, AL
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
210
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy