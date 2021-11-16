ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Audit finds Iowa governor spent COVID-19 funds on salaries

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44srik_0cxrUl8G00

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) was accused in an audit report of using nearly $450,000 in federal funding intended for COVID-19 relief to fund three months of salaries for more than 20 staff members.

A state audit on government spending published Monday said Reynolds attempted to cover up the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, but it is unclear why the salaries had to be paid using the federal money, according to The Associated Press.

"What is not clear, is why these salaries were not included in the governor’s budget set prior to the fiscal year and prior to the pandemic," State Auditor Rob Sand (D) said, per the AP. "Based on this information, we conclude that the budget shortfall was not a result of the pandemic."

Sand added that he asked twice for documents to provide reasoning for the spending but was told that the governor's office was completely focused on their COVID-19 response and did not provide proof. In October, Sand told Reynolds that paying staff salaries without the necessary documentation was unlikely to be approved federally, the wire service noted.

A spreadsheet Sand requested from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management included a section labeled "FY 2020 Shortfall" and an amount of $448,448.86. A later version of the document labeled the section "COVID-19 Personnel Costs" but listed the same amount of money, according to the AP.

“That spreadsheet that shows they changed the headers to basically instead of say shortfall to say COVID 19 is a pretty big deal,” Sand said to the AP.

Alex Murphy, a spokesperson for Reynolds, told The Hill that the "use of Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse the salaries and benefits of a governor’s staff is an allowable expense."

"During this time, the Governor’s staff spent a vast majority of their time responding to the pandemic. In fact, many members of Gov. Reynolds’ staff worked seven days a week out of the State Emergency Operation Center to provide direct support to Iowans. This has always been our justification for the expense," Murphy said. "We are now working with Treasury to provide them documentation, per their request."

Reynolds has also said that "CARES funding can be used for salaries. That’s very clear in what allowable allocations are," the AP added.

Late last year, Reynolds had to give back $21 million in COVID-19 relief money after she used it to update a dated information technology system. The governor initially said that project was an allowable expense but later decided it was not permissible as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the wire service noted.

Updated Nov. 16 at 12:21 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

Governor Decides Against COVID-19 Test

Governor Laura Kelly dropped plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test even though a state lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. Kelly’s office issued a statement saying that she received medical advice that a test was not necessary because she wasn’t showing any symptoms, and had not been in close contact with the infected lawmaker, Democratic state Representative John Alcala, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Radio Iowa

Governor: Covid vaccine rule could be devastating for Iowa nursing homes

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the State of Iowa onto three separate lawsuits that are challenging Biden Administration Covid vaccination requirements in the workplace. “We’re going to keep fighting for Iowans to give them the opportunity to make their own choice about their health care,” Reynolds, a Republican, said during a brief interview on Thursday.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Sand
Person
Kim Reynolds
KCCI.com

Iowa reports 102 additional COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 102 additionalCOVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. IDPH reports those additional deaths happened between Sept. 15 and Nov. 11, bringing the total to 7,268 deaths in the state. There were fewer positive tests reported in...
IOWA STATE
K2 Radio

Governor Gordon Signs Bill Giving $4 Million to Fund Legal Challenges to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Governor Gordon announced that he has signed HB 1002 - Federal COVID vaccine mandates - prohibition and remedies - 2. This is according to a news release from the Governor's office who said the signing is "the ultimate product of the Special Session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month," adding that "the bill supports the Governor's continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors."
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- In reproach of mandates issued by President Joe Biden to stymie the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a series of bills restricting the government's ability to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. The bills were passed mostly along party lines Wednesday during...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Iowa

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Associated Press#Ap#Covid#Coronavirus Relief Funds
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
khqa.com

Study shows large majority of Iowa deer contract COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Experts are warning hunters about widespread coronavirus being found in whitetail deer in Iowa. "I was extremely surprised, this is not what we'd expected," said Dr. Vivek Kapur. A study by Penn State researchers Dr. Vivek Kapur and Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi show that up to 80%...
IOWA STATE
Mississippi Today

How are other states spending COVID-19 stimulus money?

Mississippi is one of only a handful of states that hasn’t spent any of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money coming directly to state government — about $1.8 billion for the Magnolia State’s Legislature. It’s one of even fewer states that hasn’t earnestly been planning, cataloguing most pressing needs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Florida on Thursday banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety. Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the U.S. presidency,...
FLORIDA STATE
ksl.com

Are growing funds for homeless well-spent? New Utah audit urges better oversight

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite ever-growing investments into fighting homelessness in Utah, the state marked a nearly 200% increase in residents experiencing homelessness since 2016, according to a new audit. "Both the Legislature and private donors have expressed concern as to whether this increased funding is producing tangible results given...
UTAH STATE
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy