Tom Jolliffe on Liam Neeson’s enduring appeal as an action hero…. The sheer presence and charismatic Irish drawl of a certain Liam Neeson has long been engaging audiences. He meandered as a supporting artist for a number of years, before eventually becoming something of a critical darling in Schindler’s List, and his tall stature, rugged looks and charm also made him popular with the female audience members with films like Rob Roy. Neeson had been no stranger to doing action. He had some cult success with Darkman, Sam Raimi’s enjoyably gonzo comic book film (that wasn’t really a comic book film). The aforementioned Rob Roy of course too, and a string of parts in the 80’s that required him to show his physical prowess. Aside from being a lofty 6ft4 and solidly set, Neeson among a number of grafting, masculine jobs in his younger days (as well as more intellectual work in addition, like teaching) was also an amateur boxer.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO