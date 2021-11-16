ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Opening primaries is a necessary first step toward bigger reforms

By Syndicated Columnist
The Dominion Post
 2 days ago

By Kevin Frazier If there were a silver bullet...

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Progressives can no longer cede school boards to the GOP. They should treat them as political arenas to fight — and win.

In 1996, conservative Christian activist Ralph Reed declared, “I would rather have a thousand school board members than one president and no school board members.” As today’s school board meetings devolve into screaming matches and fistfights over mask requirements, vaccine mandates and anti-racist curriculums, conservatives are once again growing their influence within one of the most underrated power structures in American politics.
EDUCATION
Daily Freeman

Letter: While Democrats pass key bill, GOP sits on its hands

While Democrats governed, passing an infrastructure bill, most of the GOP sat on their hands and hoped for failure. The 13 GOP members who voted for the bill were viciously threatened by some of their constituents and by their own party members. The cost of the bill is slightly more than what the “other guy” wanted in the last administration. He had so many infrastructure weeks I lost count.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The World#Democratic Reform#Silver Bullet#Dominion Post
News On 6

State Democrats Plan To Push Back On Redistricting Process

Tuesday is the second day of a special session at the state capitol to discuss redistricting. State Democrats are expected to introduce their own plan to make changes to the existing district lines. They say the current plan suppresses minority voters and unfairly benefits Republican candidates, but Republicans say the...
POLITICS
The Dominion Post

America’s broken justice system

By Will Bunch You’ve probably heard the old political maxim, most popular in the crime-ridden 1970s, that a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In the 2020s, it turns o. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Commentary: Opening primaries is a necessary first step toward bigger reforms

If there were a silver bullet for democratic reform, you think we would have found it by now. With countries around the world experimenting with various forms of democracy for decades, if not centuries, surely we would have unlocked the cheat code to a representative and responsive government. Instead, democracy...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy