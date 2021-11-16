Opening primaries is a necessary first step toward bigger reforms

In 1996, conservative Christian activist Ralph Reed declared, “I would rather have a thousand school board members than one president and no school board members.” As today’s school board meetings devolve into screaming matches and fistfights over mask requirements, vaccine mandates and anti-racist curriculums, conservatives are once again growing their influence within one of the most underrated power structures in American politics.
Legislators are preparing a bill that would make it harder for large health systems to expand to the suburbs, a proposal that several hospital leaders applauded as a promising first step to shoring up the state’s most vulnerable institutions.
While Democrats governed, passing an infrastructure bill, most of the GOP sat on their hands and hoped for failure. The 13 GOP members who voted for the bill were viciously threatened by some of their constituents and by their own party members. The cost of the bill is slightly more than what the “other guy” wanted in the last administration. He had so many infrastructure weeks I lost count.
By Brian Klaas Why in the world would anyone enter public service in 2021? After all, the scenes have become familiar: Someone shaking with rage approaches the lectern. They start. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Tuesday is the second day of a special session at the state capitol to discuss redistricting. State Democrats are expected to introduce their own plan to make changes to the existing district lines. They say the current plan suppresses minority voters and unfairly benefits Republican candidates, but Republicans say the...
By Will Bunch You’ve probably heard the old political maxim, most popular in the crime-ridden 1970s, that a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In the 2020s, it turns o. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
If there were a silver bullet for democratic reform, you think we would have found it by now. With countries around the world experimenting with various forms of democracy for decades, if not centuries, surely we would have unlocked the cheat code to a representative and responsive government. Instead, democracy...
