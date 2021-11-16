America’s broken justice system

Well, it finally happened! The U.S. House of Representatives somehow found a way to pass the infrastructure bill. Something that should have happened over two months ago. Something so good for the country that it should have passed unanimously in both chambers. Why didn't it? Largely because of House infighting amongst two Democratic factions. This confirms to me that our political system is truly broken beyond repair. A total overhaul is needed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO