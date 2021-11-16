ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams's Daughter Steals the Show on 'King Richard' Red Carpet

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzHNp_0cxrS2Tg00

The Williams sisters turned heads at the premiere of "King Richard," a biopic about their rise to tennis stardom with Will Smith playing the role of their father, Richard Williams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For a movie starring Will Smith about the rise of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, it was no surprise that Monday night's red carpet premiere for King Richard featured plenty of star power. But it wasn't any of the aforementioned A-listers who stole the show.

That honor went to Serena's daughter, Olympia, who sported a matching outfit with her mom on the red carpet alongside both parents.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Venus was also in attendance for the premiere, as was Smith, who portrays the sisters's father Richard in a film that depicts the pair's rise from childhood to tennis superstardom. King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and marks Smith's first starring role since 2020's Bad Boys for Life .

Venus last played at the Chicago Women's Open, where she was knocked out in the Round of 32. Serena hasn't played since being forced to retire from her first round match at Wimbledon due to injury.

It's unclear when Serena will return to the court, but fans can cheer for the sisters on the big screen by reliving their remarkable story as told by Hollywood.

More Tennis Coverage:

Comments / 6

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon
People

Serena Williams Credits Her Mom for Supporting Their Family of 7 After Dad Richard Quit His Job

Serena and Venus Williams' family is praising their mother for her constant support. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode in which the sisters join Will Smith to discuss their new film King Richard, which follows the life of Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams. Richard was also, famously, their childhood tennis coach. Smith portrays Richard while newcomers Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney play Serena and Venus, respectively.
TENNIS
The Independent

Will Smith says ‘darkness arose within’ him while recalling childhood memory of mother’s attack

Will Smith has revealed that a “darkness arose within” him while recalling a childhood memory of his father attacking his mother. In an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir Will, published exclusively by People on Wednesday (3 November), the actor detailed his complicated relationship with father Willard Carroll Smith Sr, who passed away from cancer in 2016. The Men in Black actor, who was raised by Will Sr and his mother Caroline Bright, recounted a terrible act of violence by his father against Bright.Smith wrote: “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams' incredibly rare family video featuring dad and daughter sends fans into meltdown

Serena Williams delighted her fans on Tuesday when she shared a family video featuring an incredibly rare sighting of her father, Richard. The tennis star posted a clip on Instagram which showed her daughter, Olympia, riding her little bicycle past her doting granddad, who was standing on a sidewalk filming and encouraging his granddaughter as she cycled past him.
TENNIS
In Style

Fans Are Calling Out Jada Pinkett Smith for "Embarrassing" Will Smith — Again

While Gwyneth Paltrow was the guest of honor on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith came under fire from some fans that thought that she was taking another opportunity to embarrass her husband, Will. As one does, Smith spoke to Paltrow about sex when she took a seat at the red table and, well, the spice seemed to be a little too much for Will's die-hard fans.
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy