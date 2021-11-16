ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Regional Medical Center seeking workers amid COVID crisis

By KRQE Staff
 2 days ago

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Juan County continue to surge , the hospital is making a big push to hire long-term help. The center is hiring nurses and nursing assistants, radiology techs, EMTs, janitorial staff and more.

“We know there’s a lot of talented individuals out there who care very much about their friends, neighbors, family members, people they know in their community they know that are currently struggling with COVID,” said Eddie Carraro, vice president of Human Resources at SJRMC.

Earlier this month, the state and the federal government sent dozens of workers to help deal with the overflowing patients but only on a temporary basis. “Keeping in mind those support individuals will be leaving us in the coming weeks so we want to make sure we have enough to meet the needs of our community,” said Carraro.

The center says those interested can call 505-609-2000 or stop by the Center for Workforce Excellence located at 800 W. Maple in Farmington, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PCS Paulie II
2d ago

so they had a huge number of skilled workers quit due to the vaccine mandate! no one wants that aborted baby made poison in their bodies!

bayfieldmom
2d ago

Then put out an advertisement stating that you will not discriminate or mandate staff to do things they don’t want to do, watch the applications roll in!!!

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

