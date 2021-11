Rams wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday and will return to the field this season, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. Woods, 29, went down in practice, but returned to his feet and finished practice, conducting interviews with the media afterwards. Following a media session with reporters, it appeared that Woods was fine. However, after a series of tests, it was discovered that Woods suffered the injury, according to Schefter.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO