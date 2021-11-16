Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects pair of points

Palat scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He had a hand in a goal by Jan Rutta in the second period before he led the charge that put the game away in the third, finding the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining before helping set up Anthony Cirelli for an empty-netter. Palat has been very hit or miss to begin the season with three multi-point performances but seven goose eggs, and in total he has four goals and eight points through 11 contests, but once again his contributions have been timely -- three of his four tallies have been game-winners, after six of his 15 goals last season were GWGs.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO