ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects pair of points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Point scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points against Sens

Stamkos scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Victor Hedman for the only goal of the first period, then got a three-goal rally started in the third as Tampa Bay pulled away. Stamkos is off to a blistering start to the season with six multi-point performances through 11 games, leading to six goals and 14 points in total.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Pair of points in road loss

Duchene had a goal and an assist with four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Duchene got the Predators on the board just under seven minutes into the game, roofing a shot past Mikko Koskinen from in close to square the game at 1-1. Duchene also set up Ryan Johansen's power-play blast late in the third period. The two-point effort continued Duchene's recent run of production, giving him three goals and five assists over his last five games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Exits Thursday's contest

Schenn (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Sharks. It's unclear how exactly Schenn was hurt, but it's enough to keep him out for the remainder of Thursday's game. That's not good news for the Blues, who are already without Ryan O'Reilly (COVID-19 protocols). If Schenn is forced to miss additional time, Robert Thomas figures to get a bump in responsibility.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brayden Point
Yardbarker

Lightning Aren’t Getting Enough From Point to Start the 2021-22 Season

Over the last three seasons, Brayden Point has gone from a player who was respected in the NHL, to someone that is feared. Every time he steps on the ice, he has the potential to dominate a game, as his speed and scoring acumen can turn the tide in an instant.
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators Preview and Game Day Thread: Keep banking points

The Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t extend their winning streak and fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night despite Andrei Vasilevskiy’s heroics in the game. What’s very important is that the Lightning still earned a point and hold the third place spot in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3-2 record. Tonight they’re facing another intradivisional opponent, the Ottawa Senators, who’s currently settled down on the opposite side of standings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Collects first NHL points

Chinakhov produced two assists and two shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. The 20-year-old landed on the scoresheet for the first time in his young career, figuring in on goals by Gabriel Carlsson and Cole Sillinger. Chinakhov, who was playing in just his sixth NHL game, logged just over 16 minutes of ice time on a line with Sillinger and Jakub Voracek.
NHL
NHL

Lightning extend point streak to five, defeat Sens in Ottawa

The Lightning went into Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and extended their point streak to five games with a 5-3 victory over the Senators. Even with Thursday's late letdown to Toronto, the Bolts will return home from this two-game road trip through Ontario having earned three of a possible four points.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Lightning
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two-point effort against Sens

Cirelli scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Ondrej Palat for the game-winner with less than two minutes left in the game before potting an empty-netter soon after. Cirelli continues to pile up points, and the 24-year-old seems headed for a career year with three goals and nine points through 11 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points including GWG

Palat scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He had a hand in a goal by Jan Rutta in the second period before he led the charge that put the game away in the third, finding the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining before helping set up Anthony Cirelli for an empty-netter. Palat has been very hit or miss to begin the season with three multi-point performances but seven goose eggs, and in total he has four goals and eight points through 11 contests, but once again his contributions have been timely -- three of his four tallies have been game-winners, after six of his 15 goals last season were GWGs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

67’s Earn a Point Despite Being Undermanned

It was a rare Tuesday night game at the Arena at TD Place where the Ottawa 67’s played host to the Kingston Frontenacs for their fifth of 12 meetings this season. The 67’s came into the game riding a high after back-to-back wins over the Peterborough Petes and North Bay Battalion, tying them for first place in the Ontario Hocket Leauge’s Eastern Conference. Despite missing their leading goal scorer in Jack Beck and their lone over-ager Adam Varga, they played a solid game and managed to earn a point after falling 4-3 in a shootout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Grabs pair of points

Groulx scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Groulx helped out on Sam Carrick's second-period tally before scoring his first NHL goal in the third. This was also Groulx's first multi-point effort. He's up to three points, 13 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 16 hits through 13 contests. The Quebec native has moved around the lineup occasionally, but he's expected to serve as a fourth-liner most of the time.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fightingfalcons.com

Sanders Collects Game-High 27 Points in Exhibition at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- In an exhibition with Division I opponent Bowling Green, Fairmont State held tough in a 91-89 defeat inside Stroh Center on Thursday evening. Cole VonHandorf had a chance at the buzzer, but his shot missed in the overtime period. Isaiah Sanders led all scorers with 27...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Posts pair of points in win

Duhaime scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Duhaime set up Nick Bjugstad to get the Wild on the board midway through the second period. In the third, Duhaime's tally gave the Wild the lead, and it stood as the game-winner. The winger has settled into a physical role in the bottom six early in the year. He has two goals, three helpers, 26 shots on net, 25 hits and 24 PIM through 11 contests.
NHL
NBC Sports

Look who's leading Flyers' defensemen in points

Alain Vigneault's club is set to play its eighth straight game without top-pair defenseman Ryan Ellis. The Flyers (6-2-2) will do so Wednesday when they host the Maple Leafs (7-5-1). Let's get into the essentials for the game:. When: 7:30 p.m. ET with The Warm Up at 6:30 p.m. ET...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Produces pair of points

O'Connor scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. O'Connor's pair of points came in the second period as the Avalanche tightened their grip on the lead. The 25-year-old forward is up to five points, 33 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests. He could benefit from Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) missing three weeks -- O'Connor played on the third line Thursday after previously logging fourth-line minutes more frequently.
NHL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Luke Glendening: Pair of points in win

Glendening scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and laid out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. Glendening earned his first multi-point effort with the Stars in Saturday's contest. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 games overall. The Stars' waiving of Blake Comeau earlier in the week shows they're not afraid to mix things up, but Glendening has performed effectively as a two-way forward early in the season despite the team's overall struggles.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy