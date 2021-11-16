Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects pair of points

Glendening scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and laid out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. Glendening earned his first multi-point effort with the Stars in Saturday's contest. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 games overall. The Stars' waiving of Blake Comeau earlier in the week shows they're not afraid to mix things up, but Glendening has performed effectively as a two-way forward early in the season despite the team's overall struggles.
